Advertisement

Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Swimmers in Milwaukee and elsewhere looking to cool off with a dip in a pool or lake this summer might be out of luck if the county can’t find people to watch over them.

Milwaukee County Parks is seeking about 300 strong swimmers to help fill a lifeguard shortage that began several years ago and has only gotten worse.

The Journal Sentinel reports there has been a steady decrease over the last four years in the number of lifeguards the system has employed.

Jim Tarantino, director of recreation and business services with Milwaukee County Parks, says the shortage is in line with national trends.

The hiring freeze in 2020 led to many lifeguards finding other jobs, and competition with summer internships has also played a factor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car
Person killed in factory accident in Wood County
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
This spring will be noisy with Brood X cicadas emerging.
Brood X cicadas are coming, but will Wisconsin see them?

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Biker rescued from trail in La Crosse
La Crosse man arrested for OWI after car crash
In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her son...
CDC: Schools should require masks until end of school year