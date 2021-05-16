Advertisement

La Crosse man arrested for OWI after car crash

(NBC15)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READSTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Bradi Larson was driving eastbound on West Kickapoo Street in Readstown when he lost control of his car Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old from La Crosse hit a road sign before his car stopped in the ditch.

Deputies found Larson a short distance from his car. He was not injured in the crash.

Larson was then arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
This spring will be noisy with Brood X cicadas emerging.
Brood X cicadas are coming, but will Wisconsin see them?
Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car
Man arrested for 6th OWI in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Biker rescued from trail in La Crosse
In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her son...
CDC: Schools should require masks until end of school year
Person killed in factory accident in Wood County
SportScene 13 at Ten (5/15/21)
SportScene 13 at Ten (5/15/21)