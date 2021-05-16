La Crosse man arrested for OWI after car crash
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
READSTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Bradi Larson was driving eastbound on West Kickapoo Street in Readstown when he lost control of his car Saturday evening.
The 26-year-old from La Crosse hit a road sign before his car stopped in the ditch.
Deputies found Larson a short distance from his car. He was not injured in the crash.
Larson was then arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence.
The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.
