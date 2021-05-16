Advertisement

More than 10K Wisconsinites complete vaccine series in last 24 hours

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the last 24 hours, over 10,000 more Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccine series now sits at 2,294,673 or 39.4% of the state’s population.

Wisconsinites who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose by 7,720 putting the total of Wisconsin residents with one shot at 2,639,668 or 45.3% of the population.

Since vaccinations began, more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

At the time of this story, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had not updated other COVID-19 information like cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

County Data

County (Population)At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (% of pop.)Completed the COVID-19 vaccination series (% of pop.)
Barron (45,244)18,049 (39.9%)16,302 (36%)
Buffalo (13,031)5,938 (45.6%)5,431 (41.7%)
Chippewa (64,658)27,177 (42%)24,823 (38.4%)
Clark (34,774)8,978 (25.7%)7,691 (22.1%)
Dunn (45,368)16,451 (36.3%)14,731 (32.5%)
Eau Claire (104,646)49,373 (47.2%)44,869 (42.9%)
Jackson (20,643)7,508 (36.4%)6,759 (32.7%)
La Crosse (118,016)60,864 (51.6%)54,545 (46.2%)
Monroe (46,253)16,109 (34.8%)14,487 (31.3%)
Pepin (7,287)2,908 (39.9%)2,695 (37%)
Rusk (14,178)4,126 (29.1%)3,723 (26.3%)
Trempealeau (29,649)14,148 (47.7%)12,878 (43.4%)
Vernon (30,822)12,787 (41.5%)11,621 (37.7%)

