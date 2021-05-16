More than 10K Wisconsinites complete vaccine series in last 24 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the last 24 hours, over 10,000 more Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccine series now sits at 2,294,673 or 39.4% of the state’s population.

Wisconsinites who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose by 7,720 putting the total of Wisconsin residents with one shot at 2,639,668 or 45.3% of the population.

Since vaccinations began, more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

At the time of this story, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had not updated other COVID-19 information like cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

County Data

County (Population) At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (% of pop.) Completed the COVID-19 vaccination series (% of pop.) Barron (45,244) 18,049 (39.9%) 16,302 (36%) Buffalo (13,031) 5,938 (45.6%) 5,431 (41.7%) Chippewa (64,658) 27,177 (42%) 24,823 (38.4%) Clark (34,774) 8,978 (25.7%) 7,691 (22.1%) Dunn (45,368) 16,451 (36.3%) 14,731 (32.5%) Eau Claire (104,646) 49,373 (47.2%) 44,869 (42.9%) Jackson (20,643) 7,508 (36.4%) 6,759 (32.7%) La Crosse (118,016) 60,864 (51.6%) 54,545 (46.2%) Monroe (46,253) 16,109 (34.8%) 14,487 (31.3%) Pepin (7,287) 2,908 (39.9%) 2,695 (37%) Rusk (14,178) 4,126 (29.1%) 3,723 (26.3%) Trempealeau (29,649) 14,148 (47.7%) 12,878 (43.4%) Vernon (30,822) 12,787 (41.5%) 11,621 (37.7%)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.