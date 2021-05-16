More than 10K Wisconsinites complete vaccine series in last 24 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the last 24 hours, over 10,000 more Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccine series now sits at 2,294,673 or 39.4% of the state’s population.
Wisconsinites who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose by 7,720 putting the total of Wisconsin residents with one shot at 2,639,668 or 45.3% of the population.
Since vaccinations began, more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.
At the time of this story, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had not updated other COVID-19 information like cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
County Data
|County (Population)
|At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (% of pop.)
|Completed the COVID-19 vaccination series (% of pop.)
|Barron (45,244)
|18,049 (39.9%)
|16,302 (36%)
|Buffalo (13,031)
|5,938 (45.6%)
|5,431 (41.7%)
|Chippewa (64,658)
|27,177 (42%)
|24,823 (38.4%)
|Clark (34,774)
|8,978 (25.7%)
|7,691 (22.1%)
|Dunn (45,368)
|16,451 (36.3%)
|14,731 (32.5%)
|Eau Claire (104,646)
|49,373 (47.2%)
|44,869 (42.9%)
|Jackson (20,643)
|7,508 (36.4%)
|6,759 (32.7%)
|La Crosse (118,016)
|60,864 (51.6%)
|54,545 (46.2%)
|Monroe (46,253)
|16,109 (34.8%)
|14,487 (31.3%)
|Pepin (7,287)
|2,908 (39.9%)
|2,695 (37%)
|Rusk (14,178)
|4,126 (29.1%)
|3,723 (26.3%)
|Trempealeau (29,649)
|14,148 (47.7%)
|12,878 (43.4%)
|Vernon (30,822)
|12,787 (41.5%)
|11,621 (37.7%)
