Person killed in factory accident in Wood County
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man has died after an accident at a factory Friday night.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m.
Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science.
Surveillance video shows no foul play was involved and the sheriff’s office has deemed it a work related accident.
The victim’s name will be released at a later time.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.