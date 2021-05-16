Advertisement

Person killed in factory accident in Wood County

(Gray)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man has died after an accident at a factory Friday night.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science.

Surveillance video shows no foul play was involved and the sheriff’s office has deemed it a work related accident.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire city and county-wide mask mandates remain in effect despite new guidelines for face...
Eau Claire City Council & County Board schedule special sessions to review face covering requirement
The Minnesota House is expected to vote this week on a bill legalizing marijuana.
Marijuana bill clears Minnesota House in historic vote
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Mask required sign
Many stores will still require masks, despite CDC guidance
This spring will be noisy with Brood X cicadas emerging.
Brood X cicadas are coming, but will Wisconsin see them?

Latest News

SportScene 13 at Ten (5/15/21)
SportScene 13 at Ten (5/15/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (5/15/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at TEN (5/15/21)
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 15th
USDA Food Distribution Held at Hmong Cultural Center (5/15/21)
USDA Food Distribution Held at Hmong Cultural Center (5/15/21)