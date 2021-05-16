Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county.

It’s one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws.

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that’s been divisive in the county outside Portland.

