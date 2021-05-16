UW-Eau Claire celebrates the class of 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire held in-person graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday to celebrate the class of 2021.

Each graduate could bring up to two people to the outdoor ceremony. Other family and friends were able to tune in online.

Graduates could walk across the stage to collect their diplomas in the first in-person ceremonies since the pandemic began.

Chancellor James Schmidt congratulated the students and remarked on the unique school year, while offering hope for the future.

“Tell the graduates to come back for homecoming this year. They missed it last year. We are going to have the marching band back, football, volleyball, everything is going to be back and happening at UW-Eau Claire,” he said.

