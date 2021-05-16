Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire celebrates the class of 2021

UW-Eau Claire graduation
UW-Eau Claire graduation(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire held in-person graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday to celebrate the class of 2021.

Each graduate could bring up to two people to the outdoor ceremony. Other family and friends were able to tune in online.

Graduates could walk across the stage to collect their diplomas in the first in-person ceremonies since the pandemic began.

Chancellor James Schmidt congratulated the students and remarked on the unique school year, while offering hope for the future.

“Tell the graduates to come back for homecoming this year. They missed it last year. We are going to have the marching band back, football, volleyball, everything is going to be back and happening at UW-Eau Claire,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire city and county-wide mask mandates remain in effect despite new guidelines for face...
Eau Claire City Council & County Board schedule special sessions to review face covering requirement
The Minnesota House is expected to vote this week on a bill legalizing marijuana.
Marijuana bill clears Minnesota House in historic vote
Mask required sign
Many stores will still require masks, despite CDC guidance
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
This spring will be noisy with Brood X cicadas emerging.
Brood X cicadas are coming, but will Wisconsin see them?

Latest News

A phone at the Family Support Center
On-call advocates needed to support victims of sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence
Eau Claire Co. Humane association annual fundraiser at Carson Park.
Fido & Friends Fun Run to benefit Eau Claire Co. Humane Society
Eastside Hill Neighborhood annual thrift sale.
Eastside Hill thrift sale returns
Coronavirus
4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin