Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman is in custody after she was arrested for her second OWI offense Saturday morning.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, 31-year-old Michelle L’Shante Thibodeau of Dresser, WI was arrested on I-94 at milepost 105 near Hixton, in Jackson County at 10:48 a.m. Troopers say there were five children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post received a call from a father, requesting a welfare check on his 12-year-old daughter who was texting him, expressing concern about adults in the car using drugs. Troopers say the daughter was in a vehicle with a friend and her friend’s family on the way to Wisconsin Dells.

State Patrol Troopers located and stopped Thibodeau’s vehicle, spoke with the girl and she confirmed the adults were smoking drugs while driving. According to the report, Thibodeau showed signs of impairment and testing showed she was under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance 2nd offense with minors in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and officers stayed with the children until they were turned over to a responsible adult.

