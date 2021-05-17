Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.

Potash was the most-used nutrient used last year by farmers while growing soybeans in the nation’s top 19 soybean-growing states – including Wisconsin. A U.S. Department of Agriculture survey said farmers in those states during 2020 applied potash to 77 percent of planted acres at an average rate of 92 pounds per acre. Phosphate was applied at 48 pounds per acre and nitrogen at 19 pounds per acre. Glyphosate isopropylamine salt was the most widely used pesticide on soybean acres, while glyphosate potassium salt was the active ingredient with the greatest total amount applied. Insecticides were applied to 14 percent of soybean acres planted in Wisconsin.

More than 10,000 gypsy moth traps will be hung on tree branches throughout 47 Wisconsin counties as part of the state Department of Agriculture’s annual gypsy moth survey. The trapping area includes all counties in our listening area. DATCP officials are asking property owners in those counties to provide access to people hanging and maintaining the traps that appear to be small green boxes hanging on some trees’ branches. Workers in the program will be wearing fluorescent vests and carrying identification cards. Contact numbers will be on the traps for property owners to call with any questions.

During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct two major mid-year surveys: The June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will contact about 2,600 producers across Wisconsin to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June

1. For the June Agricultural Survey, NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline will be contacted for a telephone interview. For the June Area Survey, trained interviewers will contact operators of select segments of land within the state and producers will be asked to provide information about planted and harvested acreage and grain stocks. The survey also collects data about livestock inventory, land values, and value of sales.

