Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers

The Joint Finance Committee is set to consider whether to authorize the spending for the Capitol officers during a meeting Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers.

Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera. Costs for storing the footage would depend on the number of cameras.

A state Department of Justice survey of 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies found 63% used body cameras. But questions about whether the cameras represent an invasion of privacy surround their use.

