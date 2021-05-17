Advertisement

Charges filed for fatal Wausau-area stabbing

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 38 times resulting in her death is facing a homicide charge, among other counts in Marathon County Circuit Court.

A criminal complaint has been filed against 43-year-old David Morris in the April 23 death of 52-year-old Renee Caird.

The Weston man was shot and wounded by police who responded to Caird’s call for help, the state Department of Justice said.

Morris is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, obstructing an officer and two counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

