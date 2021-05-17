Advertisement

Children’s Museum of La Crosse to reopen June 3

The interior of the Children's Museum of La Crosse.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week.(Children's Museum of La Crosse)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will welcome back families this summer.

On June 3, the museum will open its doors to the public for the first time since closing March 16, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is required for families to attend the museum. For those interested, they can go to the museum’s website to make a reservation. No walk-up admissions will be allowed.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week. From noon until 1 p.m., the museum is closed for cleaning.

In addition to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, the museum will require masks for everyone ages 3 and over. Social distancing will be encouraged. The museum has also added hand sanitizing stations, HVAC filters, and water bottle stations.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car
Person killed in factory accident in Wood County
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Eau Claire residents talk about whether they think the city council and county board should...
People weigh in on Eau Claire County mask mandate following new CDC guidelines
Samantha Stephenson
Missing teen last seen in Menomonie

Latest News

The Joint Finance Committee is set to consider whether to authorize the spending for the...
Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court
COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate...
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin
Eau Claire resident Barb Strubel chatting with her grandchildren during her dream motorcycle...
A dream fulfilled