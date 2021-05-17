Children’s Museum of La Crosse to reopen June 3

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will welcome back families this summer.

On June 3, the museum will open its doors to the public for the first time since closing March 16, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is required for families to attend the museum. For those interested, they can go to the museum’s website to make a reservation. No walk-up admissions will be allowed.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week. From noon until 1 p.m., the museum is closed for cleaning.

In addition to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, the museum will require masks for everyone ages 3 and over. Social distancing will be encouraged. The museum has also added hand sanitizing stations, HVAC filters, and water bottle stations.

