Chippewa County modifying mask requirement for county buildings

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County announced Monday that effective May 18, masks will no longer be required in county buildings, except in courtrooms and in the jail.

Chippewa County says visitors are still encouraged to call ahead and schedule appointments or use the drop box located outside of door #1.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center will be fully open starting June 7 and individuals can call 715-726-7777 for information.

The Chippewa County Public Health office will be open by appointment only due to mass vaccination clinics.

The courts are open but those with court dates are asked to check Wisconsin CCAP or call their branch beforehand.

