COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed their vaccine series and more than 45% have received at least one dose.

There were 156,217 doses administered to state residents last week, making it the lowest week of administered doses since Jan. 17. So far this week, 2,220 shots were given out.

The seven-day average also continues to fall, now sitting at 424 cases, DHS reports. This is the lowest the seven-day rolling average has been since March 23, when it was at 387.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. If you're fully vaccinated, you can safely start doing many things you'd stopped doing because of the #COVID19 pandemic.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DHS reports 45.4% of Wisconsin residents (2,643,660 people) received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39.5% are fully vaccinated (2,297,163 people). That’s about 13,000 more people fully vaccinated since Friday, but the 7-day average of 16,745 people per day finishing the regimen is the lowest since mid-March, when vaccinations were still limited by age groups and professions.

By our calculations, the 7-day average for doses administered, 22,646 per day, is the lowest since January 28. That was six weeks into vaccinations when eligibility was limited to health care workers, some first responders, and nursing homes.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported just 116 new coronavirus cases, the first time that metric was below 200 since March 8. Wisconsin is averaging 424 cases per day, its lowest point in two months. Positive test results came from only 27 of the state’s 72 counties, and 16 of those had just 1 or 2 new cases.

The state didn’t report any COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row. The death toll held at 6,958 lives lost. The 7-day average was unchanged at 8 deaths per day, and the death rate held steady at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

27 hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported between Sunday and Monday mornings. That less than half of the 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 322 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, with 96 in ICU. There have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU for eight of the last 10 days.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

Over 1,300 cases of the COVID-19 variant originally found circulating in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Wisconsin to date, state health officials report Thursday.

There have been 1,341 cases of variant B.1.1.7 found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows, which is up from the 707 that were reported last week.

DHS also reports 119 new cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were first discovered in California, as well as 34 new cases of variant P.1, which was first noticed in travelers from Brazil. There were also 12 additional cases of variant B.1.351 discovered this week, which is the variant first found in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

