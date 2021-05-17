Advertisement

Eriksson Ek’s OT goal lifts Wild past Vegas 1-0

Wild head coach Dean Evason speaks to the media ahead of Sunday's playoff game.
Wild head coach Dean Evason speaks to the media ahead of Sunday's playoff game.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced. Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, made 29 saves.

After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past Fleury.

