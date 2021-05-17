Advertisement

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

(Source; NBC12 | NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless.

The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.

Most of the money, about $10 million, would go to local governments and organizations to operate housing and services for the homeless. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, DOA estimates the additional $10 million would be enough to help another 16,500 people across the state.

