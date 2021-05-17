Advertisement

JEANNE SUMMERFIELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Jeanne Summerfield a Sunshine Award.  Jeanne is such a super great person.  She is the cook at the Stanley-Boyd Early Learning Preschool in Boyd.  She has done this for 15 years.  She makes such terrific meals and always goes above and beyond to make everything run smoothly.  The kids all enjoy her fun and playful interaction.  She goes out of her way to be helpful to all at the center.

Maribeth Mahr

