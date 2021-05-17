Advertisement

Knapp man charged with delivery of meth, cocaine

Richard Skramstad
Richard Skramstad(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 58-year-old Knapp man has been charged with multiple drug related charges in Dunn County.

Court records show Richard Skramstad has been charged with manufacture/deliver amphetamine (>50g), two counts of manufacture/deliver amphetamine (>10-50g), manufacture/deliver cocaine (>1-5g), manufacture/deliver and manufacture/deliver amphetamine (>3-10g).

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated the distribution of meth for nearly three months and Skramstad was charged following several search warrants. Officials found nearly 270 grams of meth, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 1.5 gram of psilocybin mushrooms and one firearm.

Law enforcement say eight other individuals were also under investigation regarding their involvement in this case.

Skramstad was also convicted of the sale of narcotic drugs in Minnesota in 2014.

He signed a $20,000 cash bond on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 20.

