MARY NAIL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mary Nail for the Sunshine Award.  Mary is one of the most kind-hearted, giving people I think I have ever met.  She truly looks for the good in everyone.  Every year she does a school supply drive for families that need supplies.  She has donated to many people while being the “silent” giver.  She doesn’t ask for acknowledgement or recognition.  She helps so many people by just being herself.  Please honor her with this award because she brings sunshine to so many!

Michelle Loken (One of the Mary Mob)

