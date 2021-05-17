Advertisement

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

Lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state’s next two-year budget. But lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told Minnesota Public Radio they expect to nail down final details and announce them later Monday. They also said they expect police accountability measures will be part of the final package, but didn’t give details.

