Missing teen last seen in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a missing Saukville teen that was last seen in Menomonie on Sunday around 5 a.m.

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says 13-year-old Samantha Stephenson was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie with black sweatpants and no shoes. She was also wearing glasses. She is 5′3 with blue eyes and brown hair.

Stephenson was last seen with Brandon Morgan, 19, in the city of Menomonie. It is believed Stephenson and Morgan are in a relationship. Both talked about going “underground” and have since cut off all communication and turned off cellphones.

There is no vehicle associated with them and it is unknown what their destination is.

Morgan is believed to be manic state and mentioned a possibility of heading to Minnesota. Officials say it is unknown what his current intentions are.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.

UPDATE: We have added photos of Brandon Morgan. —— We are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing... Posted by Menomonie Police Department on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.