Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong and Luis Urias fumble the ball as Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong and Luis Urias fumble the ball as Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval slides safely into second during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9.

J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder’s-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.

The Brewers got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain’s two-run single in the seventh. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his ninth save.

