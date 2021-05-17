Advertisement

Police: No public risk following Minnesota train derailment

More than 20 cars left the tracks near Goose Lake in Albert Lea, south of the Twin Cities, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say there is no risk to the public as cleanup continues on a train derailment in southeastern Minnesota.

More than 20 cars left the tracks near Goose Lake in Albert Lea, south of the Twin Cities, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. There were no injuries.

Police say railroad crews worked through Saturday night to clear debris and eight cars from the tracks. Air quality monitoring units have also been set up in the area, which have detected no airborne substances.

Authorities ask that the public remain out of the area as cleanup continues. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

