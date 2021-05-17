Safety measures in place for Country Jam 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In less than two months, headliners like Old Dominion and Jon Pardi will be performing live at the Country Jam festival grounds.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we had to cancel the festival last year,” says Country Jam general manager Kathy Wright.

Ready to welcome back an anticipated 15,000 country fans for each of the festival’s three days.

Wright says the fan experience will not look too different from years’ past.

“Now that the CDC guidelines are out and things are really looking favorable we’re so excited to be back and doing live music in the Chippewa Valley again,” says Wright.

With close to 100 sanitation stations to be in place and over 80 acres of grounds, the message of this year’s 3-day festival is for country music fans to take the weekend at their own pace.

Wright says the vast outdoor space allows fans to enjoy socially distanced areas.

“So if you’re sitting in your seat and you’re like eh, you know what I just want a little extra space, and a little extra room you can go sit in that other section for a little while or for the entire weekend for that matter,” says Wright.

They’re also working on mitigating line build-ups by implementing wristbands and registration prior to the festival’s start.

Wright says there were days she thought they wouldn’t be able to pull-off the event.

“We’ve definitely been holding our breath for quite a long time, we’ve been working with the health department doing monthly calls --what pain points might be and what we can do to help mitigate the spread,” Wright says.

Now, two months away, live music is returning to the Chippewa Valley.

“For us it’s just kind of fun to say hey here’s Eau Claire on a map why don’t you come and play and see what we can do here in western Wisconsin,” Wright says.

Country Jam tickets for July 15-17, can be purchased here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.