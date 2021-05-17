Advertisement

U.S. Atty.: Tomah man who secretly recording young girls in bathrooms found guilty

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tomah man who was accused of using hidden cameras to record young girls in the bathroom faces at least 15 years in federal prison after being convicted on multiple counts related to child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Shannon Donoho on seven counts of producing child pornography and a single count each of attempting to producing and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors had alleged that the 44-year-old Donoho hid cameras in the home of a family friend in 2016 and made recordings of a 9-year-old girl in the shower. They also noted that he could be seen interacting with the girl while she was in the shower and after she left the bathroom. Two years later, prosecutors say, he hid a camera in the bathroom of the trailer where he lived and recorded another girl using the restroom.

The videos and pictures were found by investigators after a search warrant was served at Donoho’s home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding that he also had “a substantial collection” of child pornography taken from the internet.

His sentencing is set for July 28 and he faces up to 30 years on the production of child pornography charges and up to 20 years on the possession count.

