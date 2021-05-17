Advertisement

Western Wis. gas prices dip after peaking Friday

Western Wisconsin gas prices are following the national trend, peaking on Friday before...
Western Wisconsin gas prices are following the national trend, peaking on Friday before dropping through the weekend.(WVIR)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in western Wisconsin is about the same as it was one week ago.

According to data from GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Eau Claire area is $2.87 per gallon as of May 16, down slightly from $2.89 per gallon on May 9, a decrease of two cents per gallon. In the La Crosse area, gas prices are up one cent per gallon, from $2.86 a week ago to $2.87 on May 16.

Gas prices spiked on Friday in Pierce and St. Croix counties, checking in at about $2.97 per gallon on May 14, jumping about nine cents from the day before. Week over week, far western Wisconsin saw prices jump eight cents per gallon, to $2.97 on May 16 from $2.89 on May 9.

On Monday morning, gas prices in the Eau Claire area continued their trend downwards from Friday’s high of $2.92 per gallon. The cheapest gas in the city was $2.83 as of 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, nearly a dime cheaper than Friday’s peak.

A chart showing gas prices in western Wisconsin on 5/17/2021
A chart showing gas prices in western Wisconsin on 5/17/2021(GasBuddy.com)

Wisconsin gas prices have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin. Gas prices in Wisconsin are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin is priced at $2.65/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.65/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17/g higher than a year ago.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark.”

De Haan added that motorists shouldn’t get too excited. Prices may start to head higher next week if there is significant Memorial Day gasoline demand, De Hann said.

