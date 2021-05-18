12 deadly ATV/UTV accidents in 2021, twice the number this time last year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So far this year there have been 12 deadly ATV/UTV accidents this year. The Wisconsin DNR says that’s double the number from 2020 at this time.

“Unfortunately this year is starting out with some higher numbers,” said DNR Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw.

Holsclaw thinks there’s a number of factors at play in the uptick of fatal ATV/UTV accidents this year, including more people out riding.

“I think a lot of it is just carry-over from last year when a lot of people were just trying to get into the outdoors and try new sports,” said Holsclaw.

But, he thinks there’s some common factors that can play into these deadly accidents every year.

“First and foremost, alcohol is probably the top issue,” said Holsclaw. “Alcohol, speed, and inexperience. And if you put even two of those together it can have some bad consequences.”

In the cases this year, a majority involved people not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

“We encourage that everybody of all ages wear a helmet because that’s one of the most important safety things that they can do,” said Holsclw. “I mean that’s one of the highest reasons why people are dying in crashes.”

Many of the crashes this year also occurred on roadways as opposed to trails.

Holsclaw points out a lot of these machines won’t handle on roads the way they do off road.

“They’re not necessarily designed for on highway use,” said Holsclaw. “So, even though they are open and legal, a lot of routes, folks still need to use caution when operating on those roadways.”

Another common trend in the cases this year - at least half were not safety certified. He encourages everyone, regardless of age, to take a safety course which is currently offered online.

“That covers all your rules, regulations, and common safety issues folks run into,” Holsclaw.

Otherwise, riders can also contact a local DNR warden or sheriff’s office to learn more about the rules and regulations particular to their area.

“ATV and UTV it can be a lot of fun, it can be really rewarding, we just want people to do it safely,” said Holsclaw.

People can view the ATV/UTV crash reports HERE.

