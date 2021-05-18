4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four men have been charged with burglary in Eau Claire County after the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple burglaries.

Court records show Travis Hagman has been charged five counts of burglary- building or dwelling, eight counts of felony bail jumping, take and drive vehicle without consent, receiving stolen property (>$2,500-$5,000) and possession of burglarious tools.

Dowie Castillo has been charged with two counts of burglary-building or dwelling and one count of felony bail jumping.

Nicholas DeCambaliza has been charged with possession of burglarious tools, receiving stolen property (>$2,500-$5,000) and two counts of burglary-building or dwelling.

Jesse Cogger has been charged with two counts of burglary-building or dwelling-party to a crime.

The Eau Claire County criminal complaint says law enforcement responded to Carriage Lane, Rygg Road, Markgraff Road, Langdell Road, Mayer Road twice, Highway 53 and Curvue Road for reported burglaries.

Officials say things stolen include a passport, social security cards, jewelry, .22 caliber pistol, 23 other firearms, bathroom fixtures, locks, electric cooking items and a 2017 Ford Flex among other things.

One household reported an estimate of $42,400.34 worth of stolen property.

On March 20, Hagman, Cogger and DeCambaliza were taken into custody. A search warrant of Hagman’s residence allowed law enforcement to located many items that were previously listed as stolen. Deputies interviewed Castillo and found photos of stolen items on his phone.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Hagman and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Castillo was also given a $5,000 signature bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

DeCambaliza is set to appear in court for an initial appearance on June 1.

Cogger’s initial appearance is scheduled for June 10.

