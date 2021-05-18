Advertisement

“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source: "American Pickers")(Source: "American Pickers")
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - “American Pickers” is looking for hidden treasures in Wisconsin.

The Pickers will be in Wisconsin and Minnesota in July 2021.

The History Channel show is looking for private collections only.

Do you have a collection that would be perfect for the show? Here’s how you reach out:

EMAIL: americanpickers@cineflix.com

PHONE: 1-855-OLD-RUST

“American Pickers” features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they dive into “junk piles” looking for treasure. The duo restores antiques and other unusual items found during the pick. Shop manager Danielle Colby oversees Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology stores.

SHOW INFO: https://www.history.com/shows/american-pickers

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stephenson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing teen found
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Eau Claire residents talk about whether they think the city council and county board should...
People weigh in on Eau Claire County mask mandate following new CDC guidelines
Richard Skramstad
Knapp man charged with delivery of meth, cocaine
A passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 in...
Target lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

Latest News

A dream fulfilled
The plane broke into pieces after hitting an industrial building not far from Batten...
Pilot injured when small plane crashes into building in Racine
Police say the preteen girl was shot on the city’s north side about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Child shot in Minneapolis, 3rd young victim in recent weeks
(Source: Pixabay/Stock image)
Wisconsin farmers make major progress in planting