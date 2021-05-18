Area middle schools working to boost falling virtual course grades

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Many students didn’t have a choice in joining a virtual cohort model or signing up for the technology barriers that would ensue.

“Sometimes it’s just really hard virtually and then what was happening was it was just compounding because it was happening in all those classes and those students were getting frustrated and just started to fall behind,” says Michele Wiberg, DeLong Middle School principal.

Wiberg says 70% of the D’s and F’s given in the district’s three middle school’s during this year’s third term, came from students online courses.

“What we did is we tried to help by bringing those students back four days, sooner than when we all came back four days,” explains Wiberg. “We focused on some subgroups where we saw the greatest need...they were our special education students, our EL (English learner) students and then some of our students with low socio-economic background.”

Allowing teachers to work one-on-one with students in-person while continuing their online courses.

“We really learned a lot this year about small groups of students and how we can move them through the building to get them what they need most,” explains Tim Skutley, Northstar Middle School principal.

Skutley says they began using things like homeroom time more effectively.

“So that we could connect kids with the teachers that they needed to see most, their grades were reflected in that -- and they could get some in-person help while they were in the school building,” Skutley says.

“Somebody was there to help them with logistics of the technology making sure they were signing into their classes on time helping them with homework after,” adds Wiberg.

Changing the way schools learn, teach, and operate while making the most of an academic year uprooted by COVID-19.

