Bank of America ups its minimum wage to $25/hour

NEW YORK (WMTV) - One of the nation’s largest financial institutions plans to raise the lowest hourly wage it pays employees by 25 percent over the next four years. Bank of America announced the move Tuesday morning, along with an initiative that sets a wage floor for its U.S. vendors that is more than double the current federal minimum wage.

By 2025, the company states it will be paying all of its hourly employees at least $25 per hour. The move comes just over a year after Bank of America leadership moved its lowest wage to $20 per hour. It also extends an run of increasing hikes that has seen wages rise 121 percent, or almost $14 an hour, since 2010, according to a statement by the company.

“A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients,” chief human resources officer at Bank of America Sheri Bronstein said.

Bank of America’s drive to increase salaries is not confined to its own business however. On Tuesday, it also revealed a requirement that its U.S. vendors needed to pay their employees that work on Bank of America projects at least $15 per hour. Already, the company said, 99 percent of the 2,000 U.S. firms with which it does business have reached that goal - an effort that spans 43,000 people.

