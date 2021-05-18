Advertisement

Bank of America ups its minimum wage to $25/hour

The financial giant will also require its vendors to pay at least $15/hour
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WMTV) - One of the nation’s largest financial institutions plans to raise the lowest hourly wage it pays employees by 25 percent over the next four years. Bank of America announced the move Tuesday morning, along with an initiative that sets a wage floor for its U.S. vendors that is more than double the current federal minimum wage.

By 2025, the company states it will be paying all of its hourly employees at least $25 per hour. The move comes just over a year after Bank of America leadership moved its lowest wage to $20 per hour. It also extends an run of increasing hikes that has seen wages rise 121 percent, or almost $14 an hour, since 2010, according to a statement by the company.

“A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients,” chief human resources officer at Bank of America Sheri Bronstein said.

Bank of America’s drive to increase salaries is not confined to its own business however. On Tuesday, it also revealed a requirement that its U.S. vendors needed to pay their employees that work on Bank of America projects at least $15 per hour. Already, the company said, 99 percent of the 2,000 U.S. firms with which it does business have reached that goal - an effort that spans 43,000 people.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stephenson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing teen found
Eau Claire residents talk about whether they think the city council and county board should...
People weigh in on Eau Claire County mask mandate following new CDC guidelines
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Richard Skramstad
Knapp man charged with delivery of meth, cocaine
A passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 in...
Target lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

Latest News

Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
What we know about UFOs: Pilots tell their stories
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a critical race theorist professor, is pushing back against some of the...
GOP seizes on critical race theory without understanding it, experts say
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
The program is available to all ECASD students at no cost.
ECASD weekend meals program to run through 2021-2022 school year
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Prosecutor won’t release video of Black man’s shooting death in N.C.