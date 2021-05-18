Advertisement

Eau Claire bar owner fined for violating health dept. orders last year

The owner of Double Day’s Sports Bar & Grill on London Road was fined $100, plus court costs,...
The owner of Double Day’s Sports Bar & Grill on London Road was fined $100, plus court costs, on an amended charge for violating Eau Claire City-County Health Department orders last year.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a bar in Eau Claire who was cited for violating health department orders in March of 2020 is fined.

Kevin Patterson pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The original charge of violating a health department order was amended to disorderly conduct, which Patterson plead no contest to and was found guilty of Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The 50-year-old Patterson, who owns Double Day’s Sports Bar & Grill on London Road, was charged with violating an Eau Claire City-County Health Department order to close bars and restaurants during the first week of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services ordered all bars and restaurants closed statewide in March of 2020 except for delivery and takeout.

Patterson was fined $100 as a result of the sentencing for the amended charge, plus court costs.

In March, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the bar was caught allowing some customers to come inside for drinks. Cramer says the owner put black plastic over the windows and was allowing people to come in the back door. The sheriff says patrons were sitting next to each other and smoking inside.

More Coverage
Bar owner appears in court for initial appearance, accused of operating after bars ordered to close
Eau Claire Co. sports bar cited for allowing customers inside

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stephenson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing teen found
Eau Claire residents talk about whether they think the city council and county board should...
People weigh in on Eau Claire County mask mandate following new CDC guidelines
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Richard Skramstad
Knapp man charged with delivery of meth, cocaine
A passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 in...
Target lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

Latest News

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Neillsville man charged with 7th OWI offense
32-year-old Zachary Bowen was arrested for allegedly possessing meth and THC.
Man arrested for allegedly possessing drugs near Ladysmith High School Monday
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
Milwaukee County doctor charged with identity theft and medical assistance fraud