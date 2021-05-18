Eau Claire bar owner fined for violating health dept. orders last year

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a bar in Eau Claire who was cited for violating health department orders in March of 2020 is fined.

Kevin Patterson pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The original charge of violating a health department order was amended to disorderly conduct, which Patterson plead no contest to and was found guilty of Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The 50-year-old Patterson, who owns Double Day’s Sports Bar & Grill on London Road, was charged with violating an Eau Claire City-County Health Department order to close bars and restaurants during the first week of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services ordered all bars and restaurants closed statewide in March of 2020 except for delivery and takeout.

Patterson was fined $100 as a result of the sentencing for the amended charge, plus court costs.

In March, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the bar was caught allowing some customers to come inside for drinks. Cramer says the owner put black plastic over the windows and was allowing people to come in the back door. The sheriff says patrons were sitting next to each other and smoking inside.

