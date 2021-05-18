Eau Claire City-Co. Board of Health provides input for Tuesday’s special sessions on mask ordinances

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following new CDC guidance saying fully vaccinated people can ditch the masks in many settings, special sessions are scheduled Tuesday, May 18 for both the Eau Claire City Council and the Eau Claire County Board to review the face covering requirements. The city and county ordinances are currently set to expire June 30.

Ahead of Tuesday’s special sessions, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Board of Health held a special meeting Monday.

The meeting was not to tell the city council or the county board what to do in regards to the current ordinances, but rather to provide input.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says the good news is the county is averaging seven new cases a day with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. She says the bad news is 47 percent of the population is not vaccinated.

Board of Health members talked about the need for higher vaccination rates and the difficulty of knowing who is vaccinated.

Board of Health and Eau Claire City Council Member Emily Berge says people reaching out to her have mixed opinions from those never in favor of masks to those worried about their children if the ordinances are repealed to those who are vaccinated and feel comfortable.

“And I would maybe say more, if I had to guess is people that are you guys made a right decision, but we’re now vaccinated and we feel okay with it, but that might be barely more,” said Berge.

The board members in attendance all agreed if the mask ordinances are repealed, there are settings where masks should still be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Those settings are based on guidance from the CDC and include healthcare facilities, schools, correctional institutions, public transportation, homeless shelters, and businesses that choose to require masks.

