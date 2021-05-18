Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council votes to repeal city-wide mask ordinance

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council unanimously voted to repeal the city-wide mask ordinance.

The special session was held Tuesday evening after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that the new set of guidelines allowed the removal of indoor mask recommendations for fully-vaccinated individuals.

While the decision was unanimous, Eau Claire City- County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says masks are still a proven way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

She expressed concern about a possible spike from variants.

The Eau Claire County Board is also holding a special session at 7 p.m. to discuss the county wide mask ordinance.

