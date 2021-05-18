Eau Claire Dunkin’ locations selling life jacket icons in memory of regional supervisor

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In celebration of National Water Safety Month and National Safe Boating Week, Eau Claire Dunkin’ locations are selling life jacket icons in memory of Kyle Keith.

Keith was working as a regional supervisor with Dunkin’ when he passed away as a result of a boating accident in April 2016.

Since then, Dunkin’ has supported efforts to promote and educate about water safety.

Keith’s sister Kristan says this fundraiser is used to help support water safety.

“Our mission is to encourage water safety, boating safety, encourage the sport of fishing in general because that’s what Kyle loved to do.”

Dunkin will be selling $1 life jacket icons at both Eau Claire locations.

Funds will go directly towards Kyle Keith Reel Fishing Memorial.

