Eau Claire Dunkin’ locations selling life jacket icons in memory of regional supervisor

Eau Claire Dunkin’ locations are selling life jacket icons in memory of Kyle Keith.
Eau Claire Dunkin' locations are selling life jacket icons in memory of Kyle Keith.
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In celebration of National Water Safety Month and National Safe Boating Week, Eau Claire Dunkin’ locations are selling life jacket icons in memory of Kyle Keith.

Keith was working as a regional supervisor with Dunkin’ when he passed away as a result of a boating accident in April 2016.

Since then, Dunkin’ has supported efforts to promote and educate about water safety.

Keith’s sister Kristan says this fundraiser is used to help support water safety.

“Our mission is to encourage water safety, boating safety, encourage the sport of fishing in general because that’s what Kyle loved to do.”

Dunkin will be selling $1 life jacket icons at both Eau Claire locations.

Funds will go directly towards Kyle Keith Reel Fishing Memorial.

Help us celebrate Water Safety Month! During the month of May be sure to visit your favorite Eau Claire Dunkin’ to purchase a life jacket icon! They are $1.00 (cash only) and proceeds support the KKRFM.

Posted by Kyle Keith REEL Fishing Memorial on Thursday, May 6, 2021

