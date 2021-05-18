Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged in Eau Claire County after being accused of passing out on drugs in a vehicle with a child, while his foot was on the gas pedal.

Court records show Beau Peterson has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (no harm and child <6), attempt possession of narcotic drugs, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint says an Eau Claire Police officer reported to a report of a male slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle with a child in the back on May 3.

When officers arrived on scene they noted Peterson was slumped against the driver’s door. The vehicle was revving at a “very high” RPM as Peterson’s foot was on the accelerator. A infant was found in the right rear seat.

Officers attempted to wake up Peterson and when he slowly did, he was very disoriented, according to the complaint. Officers noticed hypodermic needles inside the vehicle. A drug test kit was used on a small round tin that was found, this tested positive for meth. A gem bag also tested positive for heroin.

Peterson admitted to law enforcement that he had used Suboxone and what he thought was heroin.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Peterson on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 1 for a hearing.

