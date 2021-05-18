Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft, found guilty

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman pleaded guilty to theft and the Eau Claire County court found her guilty.

Court records show Sarah Girard pleaded guilty to theft-business setting (<=$2,500) and a deferred prosecution or sentence was listed for her charge of theft-business setting (>$10,000).

Girard is to complete 200 hours of community service for the first theft charge, a 10 year DAGP was also added. The deferred prosecution agreement hearing has been scheduled for May 15, 2031.

The criminal complaint stated Girard worked for Don’s Sheet Metal as a bookkeeper from April 2012 to December 2018. Girard quit her job in December and then the owner of Don’s Sheet Metal, Robert Standard, hired a bookkeeping company when inconsistencies were noted.

Investigators totaled $247,506.54 was taken from the company and often issued to Girard, her family members and other accounts. After income and repayments, the total loss was tracked down to be $114,396.82

