ECASD weekend meals program to run through 2021-2022 school year

The program is available to all ECASD students at no cost.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program that provides meals for children in Eau Claire will run through the 2021-2022 school year.

The Feed My People Weekend Kids Meals program, a partnership between the Eau Claire Area School District and Feed My People Food Bank, will run through the summer and the upcoming school year.

The program is available to all ECASD students at no cost. Families can register their children on the ECASD website or by clicking here. Paper registration forms are also available for families that do not have internet access.

Due to the meals frequently containing peanut products, children with food allergies should not be enrolled in the program, according to the ECASD.

Children who are not students in the ECASD, such as family members too young for school, are not eligible for the program. There are no income limits to enroll in the program.

You can learn more about the program and sign up for it on the ECASD website or by clicking here.

