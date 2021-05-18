Advertisement

Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Her sons say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection. (AP)(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection.

Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes and a kidney condition, among other health issues. She died Sunday while in hospice at a Madison nursing home.

One son, Dr. Seth Kingree, says the combination of medications she was taking impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

