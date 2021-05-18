Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly possessing drugs near Ladysmith High School Monday

32-year-old Zachary Bowen was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and THC.
32-year-old Zachary Bowen was arrested for allegedly possessing meth and THC.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs near Ladysmith High School Monday evening.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Zachary Bowen was arrested for allegedly possessing meth and THC.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office noted that the Ladysmith Police Dept. requested help from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on a call of reported suspicious activity near Ladysmith High School at around 6:30 p.m. The call reported three men near the woods by the school.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office sent K-9 Boone and Deputy Ben Reisner to the scene, who discovered a container that had meth and THC near the school.

Bowen was arrested for the alleged drug possession, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

