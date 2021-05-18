Mask uncertainty for unvaccinated kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kids under 12 still can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has yet to authorize any vaccine for that age group. This means, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidelines stating fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most settings, unvaccinated kids will be exposed to more maskless people.

“I do feel safe, yes,” Eau Claire resident Jill Kristo said.

A nurse, Kristo said she won’t mind having more maskless people around her 4-year-old daughter.

“I feel like my family has been healthy,” she said. “We don’t wear a lot of masks and we haven’t had that many problems.”

Eau Claire County resident Bethany Aberle said mask-wearing is a personal choice but she prefers people forgo a mask around her kids.

“I think it’s better for the kids social development and the way they build connection with emotions and interactions,” Aberle said.

Despite the new CDC guidance, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said people who aren’t fully vaccinated still need to mask up. This means anyone who’s not completed their vaccine series at least two weeks prior, including children, should wear a mask.

“Certainly, young children, anybody over the age of five really can wear a mask and when they’re out in the general public, traveling, that is the recommendation for anybody that’s not vaccinated, whatever their age,” she said.

Giese also said parents probably don’t have much to worry about if their kids come in contact with a fully vaccinated maskless person.

“If you are interacting with people who are vaccinated and the parents are vaccinated, the risk to kids is fairly low in those situations,” she said.

Giese adds, the best way parents can protect their kids is by getting vaccinated themselves.

“By getting vaccinated yourself, you are really protecting those kiddos in your household that can’t get a vaccine yet,” she said. “And that really is the best and most important thing to do right now.”

Giese also said traveling could be risky if people go somewhere where most aren’t vaccinated and not wearing masks.

