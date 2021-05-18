Advertisement

Milwaukee County doctor charged with identity theft and medical assistance fraud

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges have been filed against a Milwaukee County doctor who is accused of using a nurse’s identity to prescribe medication to his patients and defrauding Medicaid by billing for unnecessary services he did not provide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Farid Ahmad, 52 of Oak Creek, has been federally charged with unauthorized use of individual’s personal identifying information, three counts of medical assistance fraud and felony theft by fraud.

The criminal complaint says Ahmad lost his certification to provide medical services to Medicaid patients in 2018. After that he used a nurse’s identification to prescribe medication to his Medicaid patients. The nurse says they consented to Ahmad using their NPI number once for one non-narcotic medication to one patient. He then used the NPI number to prescribe almost 300 medications, which includes eight controlled substances.

The complaint also says Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by $15,000 by billing for comprehensive medical examinations for unnecessary in-home exams.

