Advertisement

Neillsville man charged with 7th OWI offense

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 61-year-old Neillsville man has been charged with his 7th OWI offense in Clark County.

Court documents show Robert Kaiser has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-7th offense and operating motor vehicle while revoked.

The criminal complaint says on May 15, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a traffic complaint of a motorcycle heading to the Low Rider Bar after saying they were intoxicated.

Officials found the motorcycle, driven by Kaiser, driving 75 mph in the 55 mph zone of State Highway 73. Dispatch advised law enforcement that Kaiser was on probation and had a .02 restriction with revoked status through the Department of Transportation.

Kaiser told officials that he had a few drinks.

A $5,000 cash bond was set for Kaiser on Monday.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 28.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stephenson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing teen found
Eau Claire residents talk about whether they think the city council and county board should...
People weigh in on Eau Claire County mask mandate following new CDC guidelines
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Richard Skramstad
Knapp man charged with delivery of meth, cocaine
A passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 in...
Target lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

Latest News

The owner of Double Day’s Sports Bar & Grill on London Road was fined $100, plus court costs,...
Eau Claire bar owner fined for violating health dept. orders last year
32-year-old Zachary Bowen was arrested for allegedly possessing meth and THC.
Man arrested for allegedly possessing drugs near Ladysmith High School Monday
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
Milwaukee County doctor charged with identity theft and medical assistance fraud