Neillsville man charged with 7th OWI offense

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 61-year-old Neillsville man has been charged with his 7th OWI offense in Clark County.

Court documents show Robert Kaiser has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-7th offense and operating motor vehicle while revoked.

The criminal complaint says on May 15, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a traffic complaint of a motorcycle heading to the Low Rider Bar after saying they were intoxicated.

Officials found the motorcycle, driven by Kaiser, driving 75 mph in the 55 mph zone of State Highway 73. Dispatch advised law enforcement that Kaiser was on probation and had a .02 restriction with revoked status through the Department of Transportation.

Kaiser told officials that he had a few drinks.

A $5,000 cash bond was set for Kaiser on Monday.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 28.

