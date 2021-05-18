Advertisement

Pilot injured when small plane crashes into building in Racine

The plane broke into pieces after hitting an industrial building not far from Batten International Airport about 8 p.m. Monday.
The plane broke into pieces after hitting an industrial building not far from Batten International Airport about 8 p.m. Monday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - First responders say the pilot of a single-engine plane suffered only minor injuries after crashing into a building near a Racine airport runway.

Photos show the plane broke into pieces after hitting an industrial building not far from Batten International Airport about 8 p.m. Monday.

The female pilot was the only person on board and was taken to the hospital.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected on scene Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

