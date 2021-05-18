Pilot injured when small plane crashes into building in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - First responders say the pilot of a single-engine plane suffered only minor injuries after crashing into a building near a Racine airport runway.

Photos show the plane broke into pieces after hitting an industrial building not far from Batten International Airport about 8 p.m. Monday.

The female pilot was the only person on board and was taken to the hospital.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected on scene Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

