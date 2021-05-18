Veterans tribute at River Prairie moves closer to completion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of phase two, the veterans tribute at River Prairie had concreate laid down moving the project along.

The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation moved the project from Eau Claire to Altoona back in 2019. The $2.2 million project will honor members of the military from our area from the Civil War to the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Mark Beckfield, President of the foundation, said the tribute will have no tanks or weapons of war to not take away from what it represents.

“It’s about the people of the Chippewa Valley and their stories of what they did to help us be the country we are and make the Chippewa valley such a wonderful place to live,” Beckfield said.

One of the area’s features will be “Legacy Stones”. Grey stones will have names of veterans and red ones will have names of those kill-in-action.

The next step in the project will be on Memorial Day. They will have a choir and a helicopter flown in the Vietnam war will do a fly-over. The helicopter will then be on display.

Beckfield says it’s about time the Chippewa Valley had a tribute to say thank you to the area veterans that served our country.

“Eau Claire county is the largest county in the state to currently not have a tribute to their veterans and now with this one including the whole Chippewa Valley, that could be checked off as we have one now,” Beckfield said.

