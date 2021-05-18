Wisconsin farmers make major progress in planting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is the second and final day of virtual meetings of trade leaders from the U.S.-Mexico and Canada to talk about how the first year has gone under the new trade agreement. It’s been a chance for the countries to air grievances about how the others are living up to or are not following the intent of the deal. So far the ongoing dairy dispute between the U.S. and Canada is getting a lot of attention. Over 67 U.S. dairy companies are pushing U.S Trade Representative Katherine Tai to strongly address Canada’s continued use of tariff rate quotas to keep U.S. dairy out of Canada. Those companies are asking that Tai begin a dispute settlement case if Canada refuses to follow the dairy provisions of the agreement.

Spring planting across the country took another big jump forward this past week, especially for soybeans. According to this week’s Crop Progress Report, farmers have 61% of their soybeans planted—up 10% from the last week and 24% ahead of the 5 year average. It’s the best progress for bean planting across the country in the past 12 years. Leading the way is Minnesota with 88% of their beans planted, followed by Iowa at 83%. Corn planting advanced about 13% last week as 80% of the corn is now in—slightly ahead of last year but 12% ahead of the 5 year average. Like with the beans, Minnesota farmers are the furthest along with their corn at 95% planted, followed by Iowa at 94% and Illinois at 86%. So far about 40% of the corn around the country has emerged.

Wisconsin farmers also made a lot of progress with their planting last week. Across the state 78% of the corn is now planted—up 29% from a week ago and 23% ahead of our 5 year average. Planting progress is pretty uniform across the state with farmers in Southeast Wisconsin having 89% of their corn in while farmers in West central Wisconsin have planted 84% of their corn. About 24% of the crop has now emerged. Soybean planting also jumped 29% from last week to 63% planted with 12% of those plants already emerged. State farmers also have 92% of their oats in and 91$ of their fall potatoes planted—both ahead of normal progress. But the dry weather is causing the hay crop to suffer as it’s now rated just 65% good to excellent, 26% fair and 9% poor to very poor. And topsoil moisture ratings also fell this week to just 57% adequate to surplus, 28% short and 15% very short with our part of the state being the driest at 75% short to very short.

