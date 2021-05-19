Advertisement

24/7 livestream shows Chippewa Falls bald eagle nest

Two bald eagles and their eaglets have planted roots in Chippewa Falls.
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the...
A birds-eye view of the bald eagle nest located roughly 150 feet from the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emblem of the Nation, moving in next door to the Heyde Center’s stars and stripes.

“In the room above here I was looking out the window and saw the eagle fly across with a branch in its hand, and it’s like where is it going,” recalls Heyde Center for the Arts volunteer, Jerry Brost.

Two bald eagles and their eaglets now call a pine tree in Chippewa Falls home.

Brost knew the action was too good not to share so his team went to work.

“One of ‘em strung wires to get wires up to the camera, one of them helped carry a post-up there,” explains Brost.

With a camera donated by former Chippewa Falls City Council member CW King mounted to a pole on the roof, the world now has a bird’s eye view of this growing family.

“When Jerry told me about this I was really excited about getting something done,” exclaims King.

Pointed directly at the eagles home anybody can enjoy a day in the nest.

“We were lucky enough to have them come and perch next to us the least we could do is share it with the rest of the community,” says Brost.

Four feathered friends offering a glimpse of true reality TV, day and night.

“For a bird that was once almost extinct it’s nice to know we got one living right with us,” smiles Brost.

Along with the live feed found on Youtube, the Heyde Center has placed a handful of highlight videos from the birds on their website (click here).

King says you can also watch the nest on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Four people have been charged after officials responded to multiple Eau Claire burglaries.
4 Eau Claire men charged after multiple burglaries
E.C. City Council & County Board vote to repeal mask ordinances
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to theft
Beau Peterson has been charged in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire man charged, accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Mental health recipe cards
UW-Eau Claire nursing project educates the community on mental health and youth
Shauna Hanson
Fall Creek woman appears in court, not enough evidence for felony charge