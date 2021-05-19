Advertisement

Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021
(CNN) - President Joe Biden will be in New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the president was still reviewing what he plans to say.

She confirmed he will discuss his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

