Brewers host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, participants receive free game tickets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers and the City of Milwaukee Health Department have teamed up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 clinic at American Family Field on May 26 and 27. Those who participate will receive complementary tickets.

The clinics will be held May 26 from 4:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and May 27 from 9:10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the games against the San Diego Padres. No appointments are necessary.

After receiving the vaccine, fans will wait for observation before receiving their two complementary tickets. Tickets will only be available for that day’s game.

Fans interested in being vaccinated should arrive at the ballpark and park their vehicle. Parking may be purchased on arrival or online.

The City Health Department will be distributing both the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine.

Masks are required to be worn during the entire process.

“We appreciate the work that the Milwaukee Health Department has done throughout the pandemic and support their efforts to distribute the vaccine as widely and quickly as possible,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “As we head toward games with full capacity at American Family Field, life is appearing more normal every day. However, there is still work to be completed in the battle against the virus.”

