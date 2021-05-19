Advertisement

Capitol fence will be missing when Minnesota Legislature reconvenes

The fence will begin to come down June 1. (File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes to finish its work on a new budget — the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since the unrest last summer following George Floyd’s death.

It hasn’t been decided whether the Capitol itself will reopen to the public in time for the special session, which Gov, Tim Walz is expected to call for mid-June.

The fence will start coming down June 1.

The Capitol closed in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold. Open government has been a casualty. But Walz has been lifting the state’s restrictions, including its mask mandate.

