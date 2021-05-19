CDC removes 14 day wait time between COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For a while, it was advised to wait 14 days between receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is lifting that waiting period.

An official with UW Health says removing the waiting period will allow vaccines to be given with other routine vaccines.

Many people in all age groups have missed routine vaccines during the past 15 months, and health professionals say it’s important to start catching up as soon as possible.

Dr. Jim Conway, a UW Health Immunization Programs Medical Director, says “I think it’s important for people to realize that it’s time to start getting caught up with vaccines that have been missed. It’s time to realize that there are plenty of other diseases that are going to start to re-emerge, now that we’ve reopened society - and we’re already starting to see circulation of other viruses. We’re starting to see the resurgence of things like measles globally as people are trying to be more social. So people need to recognize vaccines are what really keep us healthy - not just from COVID, but from many other things.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.